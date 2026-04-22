SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC) Declares $0.99 Quarterly Dividend

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9899 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

SunocoCorp Stock Performance

Shares of SunocoCorp stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 645,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,377. SunocoCorp has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $63.65.

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Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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