MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Plans $2.05 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $22.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

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MSCI Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $30.08 on Tuesday, reaching $597.03. 1,418,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.39. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $626.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30.

About MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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