Reviewing Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU) and MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) and MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and MiniMed Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -185,476.72% N/A -970.41% MiniMed Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and MiniMed Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $120,000.00 225.29 -$233.10 million ($12.62) -0.39 MiniMed Group $2.99 billion 1.24 N/A N/A N/A

MiniMed Group has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of MiniMed Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MiniMed Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Predictive Oncology and MiniMed Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 MiniMed Group 0 2 11 0 2.85

MiniMed Group has a consensus target price of $22.45, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Given MiniMed Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiniMed Group is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Summary

MiniMed Group beats Predictive Oncology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

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Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About MiniMed Group

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We are a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, we have pioneered groundbreaking innovation and served the needs of our customers across the globe in service of our mission to make every day a better day for people with diabetes. Today, we are the only player in the market that commercializes all parts of an integrated diabetes management system. This allows us to provide a five-star customer experience: an easier and consistent user experience, seamless integration, privacy and security, optimized performance and reliability, and our pioneering and industry-leading dosing algorithm, based on time in range (“TIR”) outcomes in real-world data. This differentiated value proposition is designed to solve two key problems for people with diabetes (“PWD”). First, we believe our products deliver superior health outcomes, when measured against European Association for the Study of Diabetes (“EASD”) and American Diabetes Association (the “ADA”) guidelines, by effectively and measurably improving glycemic control compared to other available treatment options and competing products. By enhancing glycemic control, our products can help reduce long-term complications of diabetes, improve longevity and quality of life, and reduce associated costs to health systems. Second, our customer experience reduces or substantially eliminates the burden of diabetes management for users, their families, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers (“HCPs”). Diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening disease that affects the body’s production of and response to insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas that is critical to the metabolism of glucose. It is a global epidemic, with 589 million PWD globally, according to the 2025 International Diabetes Foundation (“IDF”) World Atlas. The disease has no known cure and brings with it significant short and long-term health impacts, including risk of serious comorbidities. Managing diabetes is a 24/7 challenge that greatly impacts the overall quality of life of the person with diabetes as well as his or her family. People with Type 1 Diabetes (“T1D”) as well as those with Type 2 (“T2D”) who require background (basal) and mealtime (bolus) insulin must self-administer insulin multiple times per day and continuously monitor their blood glucose levels to inform their insulin dosing. We serve PWD who require intensive insulin therapy, which represents all people with T1D and a subset of those with T2D. We address this market by offering various diabetes technologies, including insulin delivery devices (primarily insulin pumps and pens), continuous glucose monitors (“CGMs” or “CGM sensors”), other consumables, supplies, and related software and services. In total, we estimate the current market for our diabetes technologies and other offerings to be over $18 billion, based on last twelve months ended September 2025 revenue from public filings of leading diabetes device manufacturers as identified by Seagrove Partners. As of the time of this offering, we utilize a dual-channel approach in the United States where we distribute the majority of our products through the durable medical equipment (“DME”) channel and only a small percentage of our products through the pharmacy channel, whereas our market estimate includes companies that have broad coverage in the pharmacy channel. Our market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate above 10% from 2025 through at least 2030, according to Seagrove Partners’ November 2025 market model, driven by the adoption of advanced diabetes management technologies, like ours, which are currently underpenetrated in the market. The primary medical specialists who use and/or prescribe our products are endocrinologists, diabetologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and primary care physicians (“PCPs”). Our platform of simple and clinically effective solutions for PWD requiring insulin therapy includes: • Automated Insulin Delivery (“AID”) Systems: Integrated solutions for glucose sensing and automated insulin dosing and administration, delivering superior glycemic control. Our system is composed of an insulin pump that administers insulin, consumable insulin infusion sets and reservoirs, a CGM sensor that measures blood glucose levels, and a Smart Dosing algorithm that is designed to mimic how a healthy pancreas works. In our AID system, real-time CGM readings inform our Smart Dosing algorithm, which provides automatic adjustments and corrections to insulin pump dosing every five minutes based on target blood glucose settings and Meal Detection technology. This algorithm automatically informs insulin administration and wraparound applications, software, and services for users, caregivers, and HCPs, allowing users and caregivers to track and control their treatment through compatible smartphone applications. Our AID systems include our second-generation MiniMed 780G system, as well as our older MiniMed 770G, MiniMed 740G, MiniMed 720G, and MiniMed 630G systems. • Smart Multiple Daily Injection (“MDI”) System: For those who prefer to self-administer insulin by manual injections or seek freedom from on-body devices, Smart MDI systems offer an integrated solution for sensing, dosing, and administration. Our Smart MDI system includes InPen (our Smart Insulin Pen for insulin administration), Simplera or Guardian 4 (our CGM), and wraparound applications and services. Our Bluetooth-enabled smart insulin pens connect with our Smart Dosing software and intuitive mobile app, which can track and personalize insulin dosing suggestions based on CGM sensor readings, including suggestions for mealtime and correction doses. Today, we are the only company that commercializes all the constituent parts of these advanced solutions for diabetes therapy. We believe that other players in our market specialize in CGM sensors or insulin pumps and dosing algorithms, and therefore need to establish strategic partnerships and share data in order to offer Smart Dosing solutions. We believe that our presence in all parts of the Smart Dosing ecosystem is a significant advantage over our competitors because it can result in a more effective user experience, relieving some of the burdens of existing diabetes technology. Additionally, our data advantage in having both CGM and insulin data allows us to be more effective in developing high-quality products that drive better clinical outcomes, especially in the iterative, data-rich development of insulin dosing algorithms. Our products deliver differentiated clinical efficacy and customer satisfaction. We believe our solutions have demonstrated superiority over the current standard of care of administering insulin through MDI manually with only a standalone unconnected blood glucose monitor (“BGM”) or CGM to inform dosing. An analysis of real-world evidence from a global dataset of approximately 400,000 users demonstrated that 80% of MiniMed 780G users using recommended optimal settings (“ROS users”) (16% of all users were ROS users), and 61% of all MiniMed 780G users, achieved >70% TIR. TIR is a representation of blood glucose levels as measured by a CGM device, expressed as a percentage of time spent between 70 and 180 mg/dL, or 3.9 and 10.0 mmol/L. The target for TIR, based on ADA guidelines, is >70%. In addition, in a randomized controlled study, MiniMed 780G showed a clinically significant 1.4% absolute improvement in hemoglobin A1C (“A1C”), as compared to the current standard of care as described above. A1C is measured with a blood test and is a representation of the average blood sugar over the previous three months. The ADA recommendation for A1C is <7.0%, or 53 mmol/mol. A 2024 meta-analysis of competing systems showed that our MiniMed 780G systems outperformed against other competing products on TIR. We believe meta-analyses and comparisons of published real-world data are robust and valid ways to compare the glycemic outcomes of our devices with those of third-party devices. Peer-reviewed meta-analyses with broad acceptance criteria and analyses like random-effects frequentist network meta-analyses provide results with confidence intervals and offer robust statistical conclusions supporting comparison of devices using available clinical trial data. Further, large bodies of real-world evidence offer a strong means of mitigating these biases and normalizing many of the specific clinical and demographic variables that exist in the real-world use of AID systems. While meta-analysis can provide valuable insights by aggregating data from multiple studies, this approach has inherent limitations. The methodology relies on indirect comparisons, which may introduce biases due to variations in study design, populations, and analytical approaches. Without direct comparative trials, differences in outcomes between interventions may not be adequately assessed, leading to potential uncertainties in the interpretation of results. Accordingly, investors should exercise caution when considering findings derived from meta-analysis as conclusive evidence. Direct head-to-head clinical studies have not been conducted comparing modern AID systems at the time of this offering. Additionally, individual device clinical studies often offer small sample sizes with potential for investigator selection bias, volunteer bias on the part of the participant, and attention bias given the close follow-up during the trial. These biases, which are inherent in industry-sponsored trials, may result in a best-case scenario or non-representative outcome. We believe our clinical performance is driven by our advanced SmartGuard dosing algorithms, which safely and automatically adjust insulin pump dosing every five minutes. An international group of experts in diabetes technology convened prior to the 2025 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (“ATTD”) Congress and recommended establishing a tighter glycemic goal referred to as time in tight range (“TITR”). The goal for the percent of time that PWD should be in that range was targeted to be >55% as of fiscal year 2025. The reason that there is a movement to tighten the recommendation is that 70-140 mg/dL range is close to “normal,” i.e., where glucose for people without diabetes resides 96% of the time. As of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 25, 2025, the MiniMed 780G is the only system on the market with published data on TITR showing >55% in children and adult ROS users (5.4% of children and 5.3% of adult users were ROS users), and TITR showing >48% in all children and all adults. Because it is a new guideline, TITR has not been consistently reported or addressed in studies assessing the performance of competing systems and therapies. We regularly review the scientific literature and published data of competing systems and determined that, as of the time of this offering, competing systems and therapies do not have published TITR performance data suitable for comparison. Therefore, we have concluded that the MiniMed 780G is the only system on the market with published data on TITR showing >55% in children and adults using the recommended settings. In terms of user experience, the MiniMed 780G has maintained the number one pump satisfaction in the United States since Q2 2024, according to pump satisfaction survey results from dQ&A’s Q2 2025 U.S. Diabetes Patient Voice report. Our leading clinical and user performance has earned our status as a recognized and trusted brand in the diabetes space. We continue to build on this position by developing innovative diabetes technologies that improve treatment and relieve burdens for PWD. Our global research and development function is focused on a number of priorities. We continue to execute on launches of our second-generation AID systems, which began with the European Union (EU) launch of our Simplera Sync CGM sensor in 2024 and has continued in the United States where we launched our Simplera Sync CGM sensor in September 2025. Along with Simplera Sync, we received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“U.S. FDA”) clearance of our SmartGuard algorithm as an interoperable automated glycemic controller (“iAGC”) and MiniMed 780G as an Alternate Controller Enabled (“ACE”) pump, which will enable compatibility between the MiniMed 780G system and the Instinct CGM made by Abbott (“Instinct”), a CGM sensor supplied by Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Abbott”). We have also submitted for CE Mark approval. Our third-generation AID systems are designed to utilize each of these sensors, and include our smaller MiniMed Flex insulin pump, which we have submitted for U.S. FDA approval and plan to submit for CE Mark approval by the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2026, and our MiniMed Fit patch pump with extended wear, which we aim to submit for U.S. FDA approval by the fall of calendar year 2026 and CE Mark approval thereafter. Bringing together these important hardware improvements is our next-generation Vivera dosing algorithm, which meaningfully eliminates user intervention. With these innovations, we believe we are poised to extend our category leadership, driving toward a future where diabetes management can be “hands free” with simple, highly effective insulin dosing technology that safely and reliably delivers appropriate insulin doses and achieves glycemic targets for all. We operate a scaled global commercial and manufacturing organization with our corporate headquarters in Northridge, California. We are led by a world-class senior management team and global employee base with a reputation for innovation and culture of accountability. Our commercial organization maintains relationships with over 40,000 prescribing HCPs globally, while coordinating our sales process from demand generation and marketing through fulfillment and renewals in the markets where we operate. Our AI-enabled sales force is powered by software such as our proprietary MiniMed IQ, which provides real-time physician landscape insights nationwide and optimizes our account targeting strategy, and third-party tools, which optimize our lead generation strategies and enhance our sales forecasting with predictive analytics. We operate two main manufacturing facilities in California and Puerto Rico, which serve as the backbone of our global operations, covering our manufacturing, distribution, and sourcing functions. We have built up a large base of intellectual property, with more than 2,500 patents and patent applications across our markets as of October 2025. In the six months ended October 24, 2025 and in fiscal year 2025, we generated $1.5 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, in revenue, of which 83% and 80% came from sales of CGMs, other consumables, software, and services. We are unmatched in our global presence among our key competitors, with outside the United States (“OUS”) revenue representing 70% and 67% of our total revenue in the six months ended October 24, 2025 and in fiscal year 2025, respectively. We are the global leader in insulin pumps by users according to Seagrove Partners’ November 2025 GlobeVIEW Scoreboard, servicing more than 640,000 pump users in approximately 80 countries as of October 2025. In the six months ended October 24, 2025, we achieved Net Loss of $21 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $128 million. In fiscal year 2025, we achieved Net Loss of $198 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $253 million. Our Net Loss represented 1% and our Adjusted EBITDA represented 9% of our revenue during the six months ended October 24, 2025, and 7% and 9%, respectively, of our revenue during fiscal year 2025. We aim to achieve profitable growth with our strategy. Our principal executive offices are located in Northridge, CA.

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