Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$293.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.7 million.

Calix Trading Down 3.5%

CALX stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 1,865,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 198.94 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67.

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Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.50 million. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calix from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

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Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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