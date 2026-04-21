Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.15. 20,504,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 29,468,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Rivian announced a partnership with Redwood Materials to deploy second‑life battery packs as an energy storage system at its Illinois assembly plant — this should improve energy resilience, lower operating costs, and supports sustainability credentials that can marginally reduce manufacturing risk. Article Title

Rivian announced a partnership with Redwood Materials to deploy second‑life battery packs as an energy storage system at its Illinois assembly plant — this should improve energy resilience, lower operating costs, and supports sustainability credentials that can marginally reduce manufacturing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces explore the idea that Rivian could become a widely licensed automotive software/platform provider (an “Android” to Tesla’s “Apple”) — this highlights a potential high‑value strategic path but remains speculative and likely years from measurable revenue. Article Title

Media pieces explore the idea that Rivian could become a widely licensed automotive software/platform provider (an “Android” to Tesla’s “Apple”) — this highlights a potential high‑value strategic path but remains speculative and likely years from measurable revenue. Negative Sentiment: An EF‑1 tornado struck Rivian’s Normal, IL facility (parts storage/logistics area used for the R2 program). The company reports no injuries but the damage threatens near‑term logistics and could delay the crucial R2 ramp depending on extent of loss, repair time, and insurance recovery. Coverage: TechCrunch, CNBC, Quartz, Yahoo. Article Title Article Title Article Title

An EF‑1 tornado struck Rivian’s Normal, IL facility (parts storage/logistics area used for the R2 program). The company reports no injuries but the damage threatens near‑term logistics and could delay the crucial R2 ramp depending on extent of loss, repair time, and insurance recovery. Coverage: TechCrunch, CNBC, Quartz, Yahoo. Negative Sentiment: UBS analysts say Rivian’s push to license its electrical architecture and autonomous software to other automakers is unlikely to gain near‑term traction — that raises skepticism about an incremental revenue stream investors may have hoped for. Article Title

UBS analysts say Rivian’s push to license its electrical architecture and autonomous software to other automakers is unlikely to gain near‑term traction — that raises skepticism about an incremental revenue stream investors may have hoped for. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/industry commentary (e.g., The Motley Fool) reiterates the tough competitive landscape and scaling barriers for Rivian, emphasizing execution risk as it attempts to move beyond early production and launch the lower‑cost R2. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,044.80. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,866. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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