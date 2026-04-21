JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JC Decaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.8750 and last traded at $22.8750, with a volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

JC Decaux Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

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About JC Decaux

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SA, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker JCDXF, is a leading global outdoor advertising company headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Established in 1964, the company specializes in street furniture, transport advertising, large-format billboards and digital solutions. Its portfolio ranges from bus shelters and newsstands to airport and metro advertising, reflecting a comprehensive approach to out-of-home (OOH) media.

The company’s core business activities include the design, installation and maintenance of street furniture such as bus shelters, public benches and public bicycle systems.

Further Reading

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