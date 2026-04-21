Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.46 and last traded at $183.32. Approximately 9,512,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,331,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.53.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.81.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.36.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $4,089,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,610,352.10. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,782,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,764,835.36. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 431,499 shares of company stock worth $51,865,795 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.