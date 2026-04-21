Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $899.20 and last traded at $903.49. Approximately 10,032,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 19,006,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $913.02.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sandisk from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

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Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.04 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $689.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.86.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 38.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,046,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000.

About Sandisk

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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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