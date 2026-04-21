SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 64,794,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 62,728,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and have sold 208,680 shares worth $3,917,934. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,806,000 after buying an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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