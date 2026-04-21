Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.43. 29,503,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 36,132,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

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Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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