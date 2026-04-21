Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44, Zacks reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.
Bank OZK Price Performance
Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Bank OZK Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on OZK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 436.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.
The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.
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