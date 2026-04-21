Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 3.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.85 and last traded at $173.0880. 8,898,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 7,811,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.85.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,487,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 502,400 shares in the company, valued at $67,391,936. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 616,729 shares of company stock worth $93,969,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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