Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3605, but opened at $6.0420. Elekta shares last traded at $6.0420, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

Elekta Trading Down 2.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

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Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Elekta had a positive return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.The company had revenue of $433.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Elekta

Elekta is a global medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and support of precision radiation therapy and radiosurgery equipment. Its products and services aim to improve patient outcomes in oncology and neurosurgery by combining advanced hardware, software and clinical workflow solutions. Elekta’s offerings are designed to address a broad range of cancer types and brain disorders through targeted, image-guided treatments.

The company’s core product portfolio includes linear accelerators for external beam radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery systems such as the renowned Gamma Knife platform, and brachytherapy solutions for internal radiation treatment.

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