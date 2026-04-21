Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $207.00 and last traded at $206.1090. Approximately 141,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 286,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Texas Capital downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $196.00.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.45 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.23 per share, with a total value of $4,405,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 841,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,304,065.51. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,523 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total transaction of $462,314.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,641.40. This trade represents a 34.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,610. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 112.4% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,146,000. Finally, Systrade AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,966,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.