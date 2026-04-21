Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401 shares.The stock last traded at $23.4470 and had previously closed at $23.10.

Embotelladora Andina Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

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Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

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