Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 522153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in December 2019. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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