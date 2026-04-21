Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 and last traded at GBX 29, with a volume of 153077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.60.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.08. The stock has a market cap of £23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.86.

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Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (44.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 EPS for the current year.

About Headlam Group

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

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