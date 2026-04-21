S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.38 and last traded at GBX 42.30, with a volume of 5065993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 38 to GBX 43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 28 to GBX 30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.67.

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S4 Capital Trading Up 7.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.47. The firm has a market cap of £280.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S4 Capital had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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