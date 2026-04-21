Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) vs. SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Head-To-Head Survey

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and SEI Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $608.85 million 4.14 $410.53 million $3.04 6.15 SEI Investments $2.30 billion 4.38 $715.30 million $5.63 14.76

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Fairfax India. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 13.76% 10.76% SEI Investments 31.14% 30.26% 25.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fairfax India and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 0.00 SEI Investments 0 2 7 0 2.78

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $105.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.36%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Fairfax India on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax India

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

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