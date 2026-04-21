Critical Comparison: ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) versus Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and ICZOOM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 1.72% 2.16% 1.57% ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICZOOM Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of ICZOOM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vishay Precision Group and ICZOOM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 ICZOOM Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and ICZOOM Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $307.20 million 2.35 $5.29 million $0.40 135.59 ICZOOM Group $187.05 million 0.02 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICZOOM Group.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats ICZOOM Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

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Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About ICZOOM Group

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ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers customs clearance, temporary warehousing, logistic, and shipping services. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. ICZOOM Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

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