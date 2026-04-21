Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.1550, with a volume of 4311173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.28.

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Sprinklr Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.67%.The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $200,005.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 970,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,905.05. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 87,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $526,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,620. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 201,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,287 over the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

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Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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