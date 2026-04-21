HF Sinclair (DINO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) in the last few weeks:
- 4/14/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2026 – HF Sinclair was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 4/4/2026 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 3/31/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2026 – HF Sinclair had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 3/27/2026 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by Scotiabank to “hold”.
- 3/25/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.
- 2/23/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.
The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.