HF Sinclair (DINO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2026 – HF Sinclair was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

4/4/2026 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/31/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – HF Sinclair had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/27/2026 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by Scotiabank to “hold”.

3/25/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.

2/23/2026 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

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HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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