Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.5%

Range Resources stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

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Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,660,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $975,311,000 after purchasing an additional 326,748 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,817,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $445,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,965,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,827 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,238,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 818,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,255,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

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Key Range Resources News

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Range Resources Company Profile

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Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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