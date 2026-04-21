Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.600-0.000 EPS.
Community Health Systems Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $430.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.
Trending Headlines about Community Health Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Community Health Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanding its ambulatory surgery center (ASC) platform — opened new de novo centers in Alabama, acquired majority interest in an Alaska ASC, increasing affiliated ASC count to 36 (soon 37), which supports higher-margin, same‑day care growth. Community Health Systems Invests for Strategic Growth in Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly above expectations — net operating revenues of about $2.96–2.965B beat analyst estimates (~$2.89B), showing top-line resilience even as profitability weakened. Press Release (Q1 Results)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautious — brokerages give CYH an average “Hold” rating, indicating limited near-term upside from analysts despite operational initiatives. Analyst Recommendations
- Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss and wider loss — reported loss per share of $(0.48) (or net loss ~$58M / $(0.43) diluted in press release), missing consensus by ~$(0.31)–$(0.30); operating performance and margins weakened, which likely pressured the stock. Zacks: CYH Reports Q1 Loss TipRanks: Wider Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Weaker FY‑2026 guidance — company set EPS guidance of -0.60 to 0.00 versus consensus around -0.38 and issued revenue guidance of $11.6B–$12.0B (consensus ~ $11.7B), increasing uncertainty around near‑term profitability and fueling downside pressure. Q1 Results & Guidance (Business Wire)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.
The company’s core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.
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