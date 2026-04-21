Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.600-0.000 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $430.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 601.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

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Community Health Systems Company Profile

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Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company’s core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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