Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 15.77%.

Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CMTV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 41,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,227. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

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Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Wayne Lamberton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $62,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,565 shares in the company, valued at $267,142.35. This represents a 30.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher L. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,470. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,878 shares of company stock worth $254,748. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTV shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Community Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Community Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CMTV) is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

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