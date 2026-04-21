Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $86.19 and last traded at $86.43. 36,162,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 30,517,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.28.

Specifically, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $466,734.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,857.42. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (Outperform), citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule as a structural catalyst that should boost intraday trading, margin usage and order flow for retail brokers like Robinhood. Mizuho Raises Robinhood to $115

Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (Outperform), citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule as a structural catalyst that should boost intraday trading, margin usage and order flow for retail brokers like Robinhood. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also boosted its target to $110 (Overweight), reinforcing the buy-side narrative that regulatory changes and product expansion should increase trading activity and monetization. Cantor Fitzgerald Raise

Cantor Fitzgerald also boosted its target to $110 (Overweight), reinforcing the buy-side narrative that regulatory changes and product expansion should increase trading activity and monetization. Positive Sentiment: The SEC replaced the $25,000 PDT requirement with an intraday margin framework — a direct structural tailwind for Robinhood because it lowers the barrier for day trading and could lift active-user metrics and margin-related revenue. PDT Rule Change

The SEC replaced the $25,000 PDT requirement with an intraday margin framework — a direct structural tailwind for Robinhood because it lowers the barrier for day trading and could lift active-user metrics and margin-related revenue. Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin and broader crypto momentum have improved (helpful for Robinhood’s crypto trading volumes and fees). Rising crypto prices can lift engagement and transaction revenue. Bitcoin Rises

Bitcoin and broader crypto momentum have improved (helpful for Robinhood’s crypto trading volumes and fees). Rising crypto prices can lift engagement and transaction revenue. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about vision and legacy — positive for brand/story but unlikely to change near-term fundamentals. Vlad Tenev Interview

CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about vision and legacy — positive for brand/story but unlikely to change near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: New entrants and product launches in prediction/perpetual markets (e.g., Polymarket) expand competition in adjacent areas; this is worth monitoring but not an immediate earnings driver for Robinhood. Polymarket Launch

New entrants and product launches in prediction/perpetual markets (e.g., Polymarket) expand competition in adjacent areas; this is worth monitoring but not an immediate earnings driver for Robinhood. Negative Sentiment: Earnings preview from Zacks/Yahoo says Robinhood lacks the two key ingredients typically linked to an earnings beat for the upcoming report — this raises the risk of guidance or top-line misses that could pressure the stock around the release. Earnings Preview

Earnings preview from Zacks/Yahoo says Robinhood lacks the two key ingredients typically linked to an earnings beat for the upcoming report — this raises the risk of guidance or top-line misses that could pressure the stock around the release. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its target from $120 to $110 (still an overweight), a modest negative signal on near-term multiple assumptions. KeyCorp Target Cut

KeyCorp trimmed its target from $120 to $110 (still an overweight), a modest negative signal on near-term multiple assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5‑1 plan (~$4.95M at the trade price); while planned, large insider sales can add short-term supply and spook some investors. SEC Filing: Baiju Bhatt Sale

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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