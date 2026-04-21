Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.100-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE SYF traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. 6,605,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,983. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $974,956.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,912.01. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $261,699.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,320.72. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Key Synchrony Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS strength and profitability — GAAP EPS of $2.27 beat some street estimates and represented solid year-over-year growth (vs. $1.89 a year ago); the firm reported a healthy net margin (~15.7%) and strong ROE (~23%). MarketBeat Earnings Summary

EPS strength and profitability — GAAP EPS of $2.27 beat some street estimates and represented solid year-over-year growth (vs. $1.89 a year ago); the firm reported a healthy net margin (~15.7%) and strong ROE (~23%). Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return boost — management raised the quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.34 and authorized a $6.5 billion share repurchase program, signaling confidence in capital generation and returning cash to shareholders. PR Newswire: Q1 Results & Capital Actions

Shareholder return boost — management raised the quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.34 and authorized a $6.5 billion share repurchase program, signaling confidence in capital generation and returning cash to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Credit performance update — the company issued its monthly credit metrics (unaudited charge-off and delinquency stats), which investors monitor closely for asset-quality trends; commentary and metrics in the update did not flag acute deterioration. TipRanks: Credit Metrics Update

Credit performance update — the company issued its monthly credit metrics (unaudited charge-off and delinquency stats), which investors monitor closely for asset-quality trends; commentary and metrics in the update did not flag acute deterioration. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and slide deck — the earnings slide deck and call transcript provide details on business drivers, margin dynamics and portfolio composition; these give more context but did not introduce new, market-moving strategy shifts. Seeking Alpha: Q1 2026 Call Transcript Seeking Alpha: Slide Presentation

Management commentary and slide deck — the earnings slide deck and call transcript provide details on business drivers, margin dynamics and portfolio composition; these give more context but did not introduce new, market-moving strategy shifts. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and year-over-year decline — revenue came in at $3.70 billion versus a consensus near $3.81 billion and was down ~7.4% year-over-year, which pressures top-line growth expectations and offsets some of the EPS strength. MarketBeat: Revenue and Results

Revenue miss and year-over-year decline — revenue came in at $3.70 billion versus a consensus near $3.81 billion and was down ~7.4% year-over-year, which pressures top-line growth expectations and offsets some of the EPS strength. Negative Sentiment: Mixed estimate comparisons — while EPS outperformed some street forecasts, some summaries (e.g., Zacks) noted the company essentially met certain consensus measures; this mixed signal can temper immediate bullish reactions. Zacks: Matches Q1 Estimates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.