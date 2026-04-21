Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.43 and last traded at $179.3510, with a volume of 271618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William F. Austen bought 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.87 per share, with a total value of $601,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. The trade was a 9.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,828.81. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,199 shares of company stock worth $3,009,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

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Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

Further Reading

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