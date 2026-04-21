Small Cap Stocks To Consider – April 21st

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, POET Technologies, Inflection Point Acquisition, Spring Valley Acquisition, Beyond Meat, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically in the roughly $300 million to $2 billion range, though exact thresholds vary by index and fund. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business and information risk, so investors generally consider them higher-risk, higher-reward holdings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

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POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

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Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

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Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

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Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

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Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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