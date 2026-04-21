RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 137 and last traded at GBX 131, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50.

RTC Group Stock Down 1.9%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

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RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 14.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RTC Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

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