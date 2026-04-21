Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at TD

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.
EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$93.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on EDV
Endeavour Mining Stock Down 4.6%
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
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