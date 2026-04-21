DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 and last traded at GBX 50, with a volume of 308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.

DSW Capital Stock Up 11.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.31.

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About DSW Capital

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DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

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