Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Chiyoda Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Chiyoda Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of -0.21.

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Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 156.91% and a net margin of 16.68%.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation (OTCMKTS: CHYCY) is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of energy- and infrastructure-related plants. The company’s core business activities span upstream, midstream and downstream projects, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, petrochemical complexes and refining units. Chiyoda provides turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation support, maintenance and optimization solutions for industrial clients worldwide.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Yokohama, Chiyoda has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, technically complex projects under challenging environmental and regulatory conditions.

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