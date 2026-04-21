Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.52, but opened at $95.00. Thomasville Bancshares shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 275 shares.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $602.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23.

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Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

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