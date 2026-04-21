XP Factory (LON:XPF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 and last traded at GBX 15.25, with a volume of 578988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50.

XP Factory Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.25.

About XP Factory

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The XP Factory Group is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely.

Boom Battle Bar is a fast-growing network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the UK that combine competitive socialising activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a high energy, fun setting.

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