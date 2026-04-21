Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.23.

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About Chesapeake Financial Shares

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Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia‐chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer‐centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares’ primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

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