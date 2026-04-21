Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.4550. 338,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 343,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

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Westrock Coffee Stock Down 7.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $531.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 533,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,013.60. This represents a 11.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

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Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

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