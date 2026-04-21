Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Downgraded to Tender Rating by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.00. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 231.86% from the company’s current price.
Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of RUP traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. 30,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,094. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
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