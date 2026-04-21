Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Downgraded to Tender Rating by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.00. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 231.86% from the company’s current price.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of RUP traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. 30,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,094. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.