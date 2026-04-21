First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. 30,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

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First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

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First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund aims to deliver a consistent distribution by investing primarily in intermediate-duration preferred securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, financial institutions and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio is composed predominantly of fixed- and floating-rate preferred stocks, with at least 80% of its total assets invested in such securities.

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