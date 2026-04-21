Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Great American Bancorp Trading Up 3.6%
Great American Bancorp stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358. Great American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.12.
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