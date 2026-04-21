Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $14.3671. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $14.6820, with a volume of 3,665 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKHHY shares. Citigroup downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

About Sonic Healthcare

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) is a global provider of medical diagnostics services, specializing in pathology and radiology. Established in 1987 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has grown into one of the largest laboratory networks in the world. Its ordinary shares trade on the Australian Securities Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol SKHHY.

The company offers a broad range of clinical pathology services, including anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology and molecular diagnostics.

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