Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.22 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 6812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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