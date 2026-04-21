SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.06 and last traded at $138.41, with a volume of 12417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.56.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $613.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.08.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

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