Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $267.62 and last traded at $266.08, with a volume of 1209435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.30.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.59.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3277 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
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