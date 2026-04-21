Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $267.62 and last traded at $266.08, with a volume of 1209435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.30.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.59.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3277 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $617,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,091,000.

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The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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