GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.50. 4,810,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,374,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35.

GCM Resources Trading Down 14.2%

The stock has a market cap of £20.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

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GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh. GCM Resources Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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