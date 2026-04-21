Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.3650. Shenzhou International Group shares last traded at $6.3125, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Shenzhou International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenzhou International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

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Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

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