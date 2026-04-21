Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 1,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Down 6.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

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Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

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