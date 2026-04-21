Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.53 and last traded at $95.95, with a volume of 114881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.09.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.
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