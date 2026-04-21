YouGov (LON:YOU) Insider Buys £20,005.08 in Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Belinda Richards purchased 10,641 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.08.

YouGov Price Performance

LON YOU traded down GBX 1.60 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 189.70. 1,866,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.70. The company has a market cap of £223.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.39. YouGov plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 399.

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YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on YOU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on YouGov from GBX 370 to GBX 350 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 411.

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YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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