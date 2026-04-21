Contrasting APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for APi Group and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 2 7 1 2.90 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 0.00

APi Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 3.70% 37.92% 14.19% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APi Group and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares APi Group and Debt Resolve”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $7.91 billion 2.65 $302.00 million ($0.76) -63.71 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Debt Resolve.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APi Group beats Debt Resolve on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

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APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Debt Resolve

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Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

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